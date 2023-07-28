2 children hospitalized after 4-wheeler crash

Two children have been hospitalized following a four-wheeler crash in St. Charles, with one fighting for their life.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two children have been hospitalized following a four-wheeler crash in St. Charles, with one fighting for their life.

The Saginaw County Sheriff said on Friday, July 28, a 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were injured in a four-wheeler crash on W. Spruce Street.

Neither of the children were wearing helmets.

The boy has life-threatening injuries and is breathing with the assistance of a ventilator, the sheriff said, adding the girl is in good condition.

Stay with TV5 for any developments on this story.

Read next:
‘If I stayed, I was going to die’: Students, asst. principal testify in day 2 of Oxford shooter’s Miller hearing
Witness testimonies of that terrifying day were shared in Friday’s hearing.
Movies Under the Stars moving indoors
Movies Under the Stars in Saginaw has returned for the summer.
Currie Parkway Bridge reopens
Currie Parkway Bridge
London Strong heart screenings potentially saving lives
Bubble Bee Tea in Grand Blanc sells blue London Strong t-shirts and beverages. The business...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger hosts senior discount day on Aug. 2
Ethan Crumbley
Witnesses give emotional testimony during Oxford shooter’s Miller hearing
Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail
Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail
Crash in Monitor Township
Car flipped onto roof following crash in Bay Co.
Generic police lights
Man, woman ejected from car, killed in Grout Twp crash

Latest News

Saginaw riverfront
Funding approved for Saginaw’s Medical Diamond Project
2 children hospitalized after 4-wheeler crash
2 children hospitalized after 4-wheeler crash
The state approved millions for the Medical Diamond Project, which is a massive investment in...
Funding approved for Saginaw’s Medical Diamond Project
Movies Under the Stars moving indoors
Movies Under the Stars moving indoors