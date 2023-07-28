2 children hospitalized after 4-wheeler crash

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Two children have been hospitalized following a four-wheeler crash in St. Charles, with one fighting for their life.

The Saginaw County Sheriff said on Friday, July 28, a 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy were injured in a four-wheeler crash on W. Spruce Street.

Neither of the children were wearing helmets.

The boy has life-threatening injuries and is breathing with the assistance of a ventilator, the sheriff said, adding the girl is in good condition.

Stay with TV5 for any developments on this story.

