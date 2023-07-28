36-year-old woman killed in 2-car crash

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Anna Kathman
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESANING, Mich. (WNEM) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a two-car crash that killed a 36-year-old woman and injured two others, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Corunna and Johnstone Road in Chesaning Township shortly before 10:15 p.m. on July 27.

A 19-year-old Chesaning Township woman was traveling eastbound on Johnstone when she collided with a sedan, the sheriff’s office said, adding the driver of the sedan is unknown since both occupants of the car were ejected.

The woman in the sedan, a 36-year-old from Chesaning, was pronounced dead at Owosso Memorial Hospital. A 39-year-old man from St. Charles, who was also in the sedan, was taken to Hurley Medical Center with critical injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the 19-year-old woman was taken to Covenant Hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Read next:
Saginaw hospital celebrates reunion between patients, staff
Saginaw hospital staff reunite with patients
Former State Rep. Gary Glenn dies
Former Michigan State Rep. Gary Glenn has passed away.
‘Just stop it, please’: Father speaks against violence at 18-year-old son’s vigil
A vigil was held for an 18-year-old student who was shot and killed this week.
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence
Ethan Crumbley

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger hosts senior discount day on Aug. 2
Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail
Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail
Crash in Monitor Township
Car flipped onto roof following crash in Bay Co.
Ethan Crumbley
WATCH: Miller hearing for Oxford school shooter continues
Generic police lights
Man, woman ejected from car, killed in Grout Twp crash

Latest News

Ethan Crumbley
WATCH: Miller hearing for Oxford school shooter continues
An Oxford High School student testifies during Ethan Crumbley's Miller hearing.
Oxford High School student testifies during Miller hearing
Former Michigan State Rep. Gary Glenn has passed away.
Former State Rep. Gary Glenn dies
Munger Potato Festival is where potatoes go to party!
TV5 Wake-Up tries Munger Potato Festival’s specialty potato brat