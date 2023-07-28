36-year-old woman killed in 2-car crash

CHESANING, Mich. (WNEM) - Alcohol is believed to be a factor in a two-car crash that killed a 36-year-old woman and injured two others, according to the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the intersection of Corunna and Johnstone Road in Chesaning Township shortly before 10:15 p.m. on July 27.

A 19-year-old Chesaning Township woman was traveling eastbound on Johnstone when she collided with a sedan, the sheriff’s office said, adding the driver of the sedan is unknown since both occupants of the car were ejected.

The woman in the sedan, a 36-year-old from Chesaning, was pronounced dead at Owosso Memorial Hospital. A 39-year-old man from St. Charles, who was also in the sedan, was taken to Hurley Medical Center with critical injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the 19-year-old woman was taken to Covenant Hospital for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

