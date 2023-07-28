Abnormalities detected during heart screenings at London Strong run

The annual event aims to identify undetected heart conditions and purchase life-saving equipment
Positive results after London Strong run
By Elisse Ramey
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - The 6th annual London Strong”Set Your Dreams” 5K Run/Walk yielded some potentially life-saving results Thursday.

Free heart screenings were performed during the run at Creasey Bicentennial Park.

Tina Eisenbeis, founder of the London Strong Foundation, said three abnormal electrocardiograms (EKG) were discovered, potentially saving three young lives.

Eisenbeis’ 10-year-old daughter London died of an undetected heart condition six years ago, so detection is key.

Nearly 500 people walked or ran in the 5k, and six automated external defibrillators were given to organizations in both Genesee and Saginaw counties.

