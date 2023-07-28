Bill introduced to upload driver’s licenses to smartphones

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Lawmakers in Lansing are reviewing a bill that would allow users to store their driver’s license virtually on their phones.

Under the bill, the Secretary of State would upload a person’s identity card electronically.

If the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to use this kind of technology.

Registration and proof of insurance are already available electronically.

Read next:
Oxford school shooter in court for Miller hearing
An Oxford High School student describes the deadly school shooting during a heart-wrenching...
Legislation introduced to help volunteer first responders with affordable housing
Attorney General Josh Stein has sued the manufacturers of AFFF
Flint City Council recall efforts: Pfeiffer petition approved, Mays petition denied
City of Flint Municipal Center
36-year-old woman killed in 2-car crash
Generic graphic.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger hosts senior discount day on Aug. 2
Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail
Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail
Crash in Monitor Township
Car flipped onto roof following crash in Bay Co.
Ethan Crumbley
WATCH: Oxford school shooter in court for Miller hearing
Generic police lights
Man, woman ejected from car, killed in Grout Twp crash

Latest News

168 Crab and Karaoke
New Cajun restaurant, karaoke room opens in Flint Twp
Bubble Bee Tea in Grand Blanc sells blue London Strong t-shirts and beverages. The business...
London Strong heart screenings potentially saving lives
Saginaw Twp Fire Department talks about their Explorers Program
Legislation introduced to help volunteer first responders with affordable housing
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting