Bill introduced to upload driver’s licenses to smartphones

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Lawmakers in Lansing are reviewing a bill that would allow users to store their driver’s license virtually on their phones.

Under the bill, the Secretary of State would upload a person’s identity card electronically.

If the bill passes, Michigan would be the first state to use this kind of technology.

Registration and proof of insurance are already available electronically.

