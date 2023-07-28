Currie Parkway Bridge reopens

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Repairs are finished for a local bridge after it was damaged last year by overweight vehicles.

The Currie Parkway Bridge is back open to eastbound traffic.

Officials with the city of Midland said a guardrail lane is now in place in an attempt to prevent future use by overweight vehicles.

The lane is the width of a normal lane but has a slight angle that prevents long commercial, or vehicles pulling a trailer, from using the bridge.

Signage with weight restrictions are also posted.

The city said right and left turns onto Currie Parkway from Main Street are prohibited.

