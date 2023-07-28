Doctor accused of running over pro-life activist

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A doctor is accused of running over a pro-life activist outside a local abortion clinic.

The Saginaw County Prosecutor said Dr. Theodore Roummel of the Women’s Center in Saginaw is charged with felonious assault, which is a four-year felony.

Roummel has two scheduled court dates next month.

