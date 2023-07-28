First Alert Weather Day: Friday evening storm potential

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Friday features quiet weather during most of the daytime before a chance for strong to severe storms this evening. After careful consideration and more analysis of the evening, the TV5 First Alert Weather Team is declaring a First Alert Weather Day for Friday with the focus being on the evening timeframe. We’re most concerned about storms from 8 PM to 2 AM. Although this isn’t the usual timeframe to see strong storms like this, the middle of the daytime has been trending drier which will allow more instability to build up. In addition, any storms initially this evening will be able to feed off of any leftover instability from the afternoon.

The strongest storms today will be between 8 PM and 2 AM. (WNEM)

If you have any outdoor plans this evening or planned to go out, make sure you have a backup plan for being indoors as these storms fire up and move into our area.

Today

This morning there is a line of light rain coming in from the west side of the state. These showers have been breaking apart and fizzling out as they move east. This will still bring a few isolated showers to the northwest of the Tri-Cities until about 10 AM this morning, but these showers will stay light and aren’t too notable or today.

There have been isolated light showers near sunrise this Friday. (WNEM)

As mentioned above, the middle of the day has been trending drier allowing more time for the warmth and humidity to energize our atmosphere. Once storms start to fire up closer to 7-8 PM, they’ll feed off of that instability and start to drive southeast. It’s the initial front of this line of storms that will be the strongest.

This time is where we start to see storms firing up. (WNEM)

We expect these storms to be closer to Flint around 10 PM, at this time they’ll also be stretching northeast towards the Thumb. As storms continue to drive southeast, we’ll eventually see our severe weather threat ending by 2 AM.

Storms will be moving south and east. (WNEM)

The Storm Prediction Center is also highlighting the severe weather chance this evening with a Slight Risk from Mt. Pleasant to Saginaw and anywhere south. There is a Marginal Risk anywhere north. We have the greatest threat of seeing damaging straight-line wind gusts from the strongest storms, with hail being the next threat but it is a lower chance.

The SPC has a Slight Risk in the southern half of our viewing area. (WNEM)

Flash flooding will also be possibly as 0.5″ to 1″ will be picked up quickly under the heaviest storms. Low-lying areas and ditches will likely see some ponding, and any dirt roads that have spots prone to washing out could end up seeing this occurring too.

Friday's evening storms could bring isolated to scattered flash flooding. (WNEM)

Highs today reach up to around 90 degrees with dew points in the lower 70s. It’s going to be very warm and humid so stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if you’ll be spending prolonged periods of time outside! Today’s wind will have more of a variable direction with a speed between 5 and 15 mph.

Friday will reach up to around 90 degrees. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

As the rain from Friday night wraps up, only a stray shower will possibly remain in the morning. Otherwise, the rest of the day is dry with decreasing clouds leading to mostly sunny skies on Saturday afternoon. Humidity will be going down substantially and with a high of 78 degrees on Saturday, it will feel very nice!

The weekend will be quieter, most importantly less humid! (WNEM)

Sunday now has a brief shower chance mostly in the morning, otherwise that will still mostly be a dry day too. We are seeing signs of a very small disturbance that could kick up a few clouds and light showers in the morning. Highs on Sunday will be around 76 degrees.

For a look into early next week, head to the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

