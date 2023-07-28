Flint City Council recall efforts: Pfeiffer petition approved, Mays petition denied

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By George Castle
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Election Commission approved recall petition language against Flint City Councilman Dennis Pfieffer but did not approve language against Councilman Eric Mays.

Pfeiffer, 8th Ward, had recall language filed against him for not attending the special city council meeting on May 20, which was called to answer questions and give updates to residents and businesses on how to apply for community grant program funding for the American Rescue Plan Act.

Eva Worthing, 9th Ward, Ladel Lewis, 2nd Ward, and Judy Priestly, 4th Ward, are facing recall after recall language was approved citing the same reason.

Related: Petition language approved for recall of 3 Flint council members

The petition to recall Pfeiffer requires 705 signatures.

The recall petition against Mays, 1st Ward, was not approved by the election commission. That petition was filed because of his misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

Related: Petition filed to recall Flint Councilman Eric Mays

The charge stems from a city council meeting last year when Mays was escorted out by police after refusing to leave unless he was in handcuffs. It happened after a council vote to remove him that night.

Related: Flint councilman escorted from meeting in handcuffs

He was sentenced in April for that charge to six months probation. Mays was also ordered to take a breaking process class, pay court fees, and other fines.

Read next:
‘So much blood’: Asst. principal testifies during Miller hearing for Oxford school shooter
The assistant principal for Oxford High School testified about what she witnessed during the...
TV5 Wake-Up tries Munger Potato Festival’s specialty potato brat
Munger Potato Festival is where potatoes go to party!
36-year-old woman killed in 2-car crash
Generic graphic.
State Vet: Keep pets at home due to high temperatures
Dog generic

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kroger hosts senior discount day on Aug. 2
Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail
Sheriff: Teacher smuggled in drugs, phone to Genesee Co. Jail
Crash in Monitor Township
Car flipped onto roof following crash in Bay Co.
Ethan Crumbley
WATCH: Oxford school shooter in court for Miller hearing
Generic police lights
Man, woman ejected from car, killed in Grout Twp crash

Latest News

Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing,...
Teen says she ‘just prayed’ while saving girl in Michigan school shooting
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Friday afternoon, July 28
She described what she saw during the deadly shooting, including Crumbley walking past her...
GRAPHIC - ‘So much blood’: Asst. principal testifies on Oxford school shooting
Ethan Crumbley
WATCH: Oxford school shooter in court for Miller hearing