Flint City Council recall efforts: Pfeiffer petition approved, Mays petition denied

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Election Commission approved recall petition language against Flint City Councilman Dennis Pfieffer but did not approve language against Councilman Eric Mays.

Pfeiffer, 8th Ward, had recall language filed against him for not attending the special city council meeting on May 20, which was called to answer questions and give updates to residents and businesses on how to apply for community grant program funding for the American Rescue Plan Act.

Eva Worthing, 9th Ward, Ladel Lewis, 2nd Ward, and Judy Priestly, 4th Ward, are facing recall after recall language was approved citing the same reason.

Related: Petition language approved for recall of 3 Flint council members

The petition to recall Pfeiffer requires 705 signatures.

The recall petition against Mays, 1st Ward, was not approved by the election commission. That petition was filed because of his misdemeanor for disorderly conduct.

Related: Petition filed to recall Flint Councilman Eric Mays

The charge stems from a city council meeting last year when Mays was escorted out by police after refusing to leave unless he was in handcuffs. It happened after a council vote to remove him that night.

Related: Flint councilman escorted from meeting in handcuffs

He was sentenced in April for that charge to six months probation. Mays was also ordered to take a breaking process class, pay court fees, and other fines.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.