Former State Rep. Gary Glenn dies

By Hannah Mose
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Former State Rep. Gary Glenn died on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the Lapeer County Republican Party said Glenn died Thursday afternoon, July 27 after a “long battle with cancer.”

Glenn was first elected to the Michigan House in November 2014, and he represented the 98th District.

In 2016, he announced he had prostate cancer.

State Sen. Michele Hoitenga who represents Michigan’s 36th Senate District said in a statement on Facebook:

I’m honored to have worked alongside Gary Glenn, especially on the House of Representatives Veterans and Military Committee during my first year in office…It has been said, “It is the outsiders who change the world.” I can say with certainty that each conservative member on this committee was a political outsider in their own right (including me) but Gary especially embraced and mastered the opportunity of this title. He was outspoken and unwavering in upholding the values of faith and the tenets of our constitution. I count it a privilege to have known Gary Glenn as a friend; he leaves behind an inspiring example of devotion to God, family, and country.

