Friday, July 28, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It’s Friday, July 28, and the weekend is almost here! Before you start your day, check out our list of five things you need to know.

1. The Miller hearing for Ethan Crumbley continues today as a judge must decide whether the Oxford High School killer will be eligible for parole. Prosecutors revealed text messages Thursday from Crumbley and writings in his journal, arguing that he planned the shooting months before it happened. Crumbley pleaded guilty in October for the shooting that killed four students and injured seven others. Our TV5 coverage.

2. Former Mid-Michigan state representative Gary Glenn has died. The Republican Party announced his passing after a long battle with cancer. Glenn made the announcement that he had prostate cancer in 2016 during his first two terms in office. Republican Senator Michele Hoitenga, who represents the 36th district in Michigan, issued a statement, calling Glenn, “outspoken and unwavering in upholding the values of faith and the tenets of our constitution.”

3. The Gus Macker Tournament in Flint kicks off this weekend, Saturday, July 29. The competition runs Saturday to Sunday. Registration starts Saturday at 7 a.m. with the opening ceremonies at 8 a.m.. In addition to cheering on your favorite ballers, you can check out food vendors, bounce houses and much more.

4. Birch Run Premium Outlets’ back to school supplies drive will start giving supplies away to Birch Run area students starting today. Volunteers packing all the donated items, collected in the last couple of days, into a big yellow school bus. Birch Run area students can visit the bus to pick up free school materials while supplies last.

5.The Flint City Bucks have a busy weekend ahead, they are hosting a playoff game tonight at Kettering University’s Atwood Stadium, taking on Des Moines Menace inside Atwood Stadium at 7:30 p.m. If they win, they’ll play Sunday for a shot at the national championship.

