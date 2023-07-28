Funding approved for Saginaw’s Medical Diamond Project

The state approved millions for the Medical Diamond Project, which is a massive investment in medical services along Saginaw’s riverfront.
By La'Nita Brooks and Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Pretty soon, the Saginaw’s riverfront will be turned into the region’s new medical hub.

On Wednesday, July 26, the state approved $30.3 million in funding for Saginaw’s Medical Diamond Project.

“It’s been our long-term goal for several years to redevelop those properties,” said City Manager Tim Morales.

The project has been a collaborative effort between the city of Saginaw, Saginaw County, Saginaw Future Incorporated, the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce, and many others.

It’ll include infrastructure improvements to prepare a site on Washington Avenue for a transformational development.

“Parking facilities, water and sewer lines, various utility lines, and various activities like that to encourage and make development easier,” Morales explained. “Basically, travel ready sites - that’s where we plan to spend the money, so we’re hoping that other entities follow that lead and are willing to build there.”

This project has been 20 years in the making, with a goal of making Saginaw the center of healthcare for the northern region.

The plan includes developing properties around ascension St. Mary’s Hospital, Covenant Medical Center, and expanding Central Michigan University College of Medicine.

Morales believes this will help revitalize Saginaw’s economy.

“When you have those types of services, medical education, those are things that people would be doing in the city center. Jobs where you can’t do that kind of work at home. It doesn’t get shipped overseas because it’s a service that needs to be provided right here. So, you’re creating jobs, economic development, and providing the health services,” he said.

No exact date has been given yet, but the groundbreaking is expected later this year.

