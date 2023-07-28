Goodrich bowler excels during summer competitions

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tegan Gross from Goodrich is excelling after finishing up his sophomore year with the Martians.

Gross competed in the Junior Golds Bowling Championships in Indianapolis.

During day three of the tournament, he bowled a 218.

This trip to Junior Golds has been a huge accomplishment for Gross who says he was nearly cut from his school’s team earlier this year.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.