‘If I stayed, I was going to die’: Students, asst. principal testify in day 2 of Oxford shooter’s Miller hearing

OAKLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Ethan Crumbley, the 17-year-old who shot and killed four students at Oxford High School in 2021, is in court on Friday for the second day of his Miller hearing, which began on Thursday, July 27.

The hearing will decide if he’s eligible of for life in prison without the possibility of parole due to his age at the time of the shooting.

Witness testimonies of that terrifying day were shared in Friday’s hearing.

Gibson-Marshall described the moment she realized Crumbley was the shooter.

“When he got closer? I realized it was Ethan and I just thought it couldn’t be Ethan. He wouldn’t, he wouldn’t do that,” said Kristy Gibson-Marshall, the assistant principal of Oxford High School.

Members in the crowd wiped tears from their eyes as they listened to the testimonies from students at day two of Crumbley’s Miller hearing.

“If I stayed, I was going to die,” said Keegan Gregory.

Keegan was a freshman at the time of the shooting. He recounted the day of the shooting - the day he, too, almost lost his life.

“And the shooter tells you to do what?” a prosecuting attorney asked.

“Kind of signals me to go by his body,” Keegan responded.

“And what did you do?” the attorney asked.

“When he moved the gun away from his side, kind of, I ran behind his back and out the door,” Keegan explained.

Several others took the stand including another Oxford student, Heidi Allen, who was a sophomore at the time of the shooting.

”It was chaos. There was someone trying to be resuscitated. Whoever was helping her was yelling at her like ‘come on, come on you got this’ and stuff, like, trying to just get her to respond,” said Heidi.

“Did you, at some point, learn who that was that needed resuscitating?” a prosecuting attorney asked.

“Yes,” Heidi responded.

“Who was it?” the attorney prompted.

“Hana,” she said.

Hana St. Juliana was one of the children killed by Crumbley in the shooting.

Gibson-Marshall talked through tears as she described efforts she made to save Tate Myer, one of the students who died.

“He was blue. When I was giving him breaths he was getting lighter so I just thought they were helping. So, I kept giving the breaths,” she recounted.

Crumbley, seemingly remorseful, wiped away some tears of his own.

Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence Crumbley to life in prison without the possibility of parole - something rare in Michigan.

Once Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe makes a decision, he will set two dates: one to announce his decision and another for Crumbley’s sentencing.

Friday’s hearing did not wrap up before 4:30 p.m. as more witnesses are going to take the stand. The judge has another obligation on Monday and the hearing will resume on Tuesday morning at 8:30.

Ethan Crumbley’s parents are also facing charges of involuntary manslaughter associated with their son’s actions. Prosecutors claim the parents were “grossly negligent” for buying their son a gun and ignoring his mental health needs. Their case is pending before the Michigan Supreme Court.

