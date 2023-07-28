‘Just stop it, please’: Father speaks against violence at 18-year-old son’s vigil

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A vigil was held for an 18-year-old student who was shot and killed this week.

“Just leave it alone. Y’all can do anything y’all want to do. Just leave this violence alone,” said the father of 18-year-old Mazzie Rudison.

The emotional plea comes just two days after Rudison was shot to death. He was a student-athlete at Saginaw’s Arthur Hill High School.

Rudison was shot Tuesday night, July 25 at N. 26th and Wadsworth in nearby Buena Vista Township. He was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, and his killer remains at large.

Rudison’s friends and family were honoring his memory Thursday night with a vigil on Saginaw’s west side with the goal of highlighting the positive vibes his family said he brought with him.

“We want to show the community that he was a great child, an excellent child. He was one that spoke life into others,” said Rudison’s aunt, Crystal Flower

Vernon Randle, Rudison’s uncle, said it was sad the way his nephew’s life was taken.

“He touched a lot of people. He was a connector. He was a game-changer. He was a very loved young man who had a bright future ahead of him,” Randle said.

Police believe Rudison was shot with a high-powered rifle.

The motive is not yet publicly known, but Rudison’s father said no violence is worth the grief that he’s experiencing now.

“Man, just cut it out, man. Parents losing their kids. It ain’t worth none of that. It’s ... My baby gone over some nonsense, man. Can we just stop everything? Just stop it, please,” he said.

Rudison’s funeral arrangements are being handled by Paradise Funeral Home.

