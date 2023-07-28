Legislation introduced to help volunteer first responders with affordable housing

Michigan (WNEM) -Michigan volunteer first responders may soon have expanded access to affordable housing programs from a new bipartisan legislation announced by Congressman Dan Kildee.

Kildee made the announcement for the new legislation, called the Volunteer First Responder Housing Act, on Friday July 28.

Over 85 percent of fire departments in Michigan are staffed mostly by volunteers, according to Kildee.

“Fire departments across mid-Michigan rely on local volunteers to serve as firefighters and emergency first responders. These brave men and women, like all Michiganders, deserve a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Kildee.

Under Kildee’s new legislation, volunteer first responders would be eligible for the following federal housing programs:

Good Neighbor Next Door Sales Program : Volunteer first responders who have at least two years of service would be eligible for this program through The U.S. department of Housing and Urban development. It offers 50 percent off homes in “revitalization areas,” such as Flint and Saginaw. Currently, the program is only offered to full-time educators and first responders as part of the program.

Single Family Housing Guaranteed Loan Program: The program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides loans to build, or improve, a home in a rural area. The proposed legislation would lower income eligibility so volunteer first responders could qualify since they are not paid for their services. A map for communities in mid-Michigan eligible for this program can be found here

“I thank Representative Kildee for introducing the Volunteer First Responder Housing Act. This legislation recognizes the important service that volunteer firefighters provide to their communities,” said Chief Donna Black, CFO, EFO, the president and board chair of the International Association of Fire Chiefs.

Reps. Andrew Garbarino, Elissa Slotkin, Mike Lawler, Frank Lucas, Derek Kilmer, and Claudia Tenney are all cosponsoring the bill along with Kildee.

