London Strong heart screenings potentially saving lives

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GENESEE Co., Mich. (WNEM) - The London Strong Foundation performed free heart screenings prior to its annual race on Thursday, July 27.

Tina Eisenbeis, who is in charge of the foundation, said three abnormal EKGs were discovered during the screenings. She said this discovery potentially saved three young lives.

Eisenbeis’ daughter London died from an undetected heart condition. It was her death that inspired Eisenbeis to raise awareness and start the London Strong Foundation.

In the race, 470 people ran or walked. In addition, six AEDs were given to organizations in both Genesee and Saginaw counties.

