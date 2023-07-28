Michigan’s Harbaugh speaks on possible suspension, Corum says this season is “win or bust”

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - During Day Two of Big Ten Football Media Days we turn our focus to Michigan.

The Wolverines went 13-1 last season with their only loss coming to TCU in a College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Michigan says they’re not looking at the past and are solely focused on this season.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was continually asked about facing a four-game suspension and he held his stance that since it’s an ongoing situation, he couldn’t open up about it.

Star running back Blake Corum said he’s “feeling like a million bucks” after suffering a torn meniscus and sprained MCL against Illinois this past November. He says this upcoming season is “win or bust.”

