Michigan’s Harbaugh speaks on possible suspension, Corum says this season is “win or bust”

During Day Two of Big Ten Football Media Days we turn our focus to Michigan.
By Mark Pearson and Cole Martens
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wolverines went 13-1 last season with their only loss coming to TCU in a College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Michigan says they’re not looking at the past and are solely focused on this season.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh was continually asked about facing a four-game suspension and he held his stance that since it’s an ongoing situation, he couldn’t open up about it.

Star running back Blake Corum said he’s “feeling like a million bucks” after suffering a torn meniscus and sprained MCL against Illinois this past November. He says this upcoming season is “win or bust.”

