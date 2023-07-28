Movies Under the Stars moving indoors

By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Movies Under the Stars is moving indoors Friday, July 28, due to weather concerns.

Communities First, Inc. planned to show Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at the Jolt Credit Union Event Park, but the company said the event will be moving indoors due to “unpredictable weather conditions.”

The movie showing has been moved to The Capitol Theatre located at 140 E. 2nd St. in Flint at 7 p.m.

“This popular outdoor movie event will still feature games, food, and a wonderful film experience. The first 500 attendees will receive free burgers from Bella’s food truck, snacks, and more,” Communities First, Inc. said.

The company recommends event-goers to pre-register, but it is not required. To pre-register, visit cfi.ticketleap.com.

