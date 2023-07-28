NBA’s Monte Morris Returns to Flint Beecher for Community Basketball Camp

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Beecher’s own Monte Morris returned to the Moses Lacey Fieldhouse to host his local basketball camp.

Kids from 7 to 16 years old came out to learn drills and ball out in front of the newest Detroit Piston and 2-time Beecher state champ.

Also at the camp was “Flintstone” Mateen Cleaves who couldn’t pass up the opportunity to speak to the kids today and support Monte and Flint basketball.

“To have me come in and speak I feel honored,” said Cleaves. Flint Northern alum and Michigan State University National Champion. “You drop everything to make sure you come here and help play my part in blessing these young kids in this community.”

Monte said it was clear, after all the drills, 1-on-1′s and hard work from the kids, that the future of Flint basketball is bright.

“Flint basketball is on the rise man,” said Morris, Beecher state champion in 2012 and 2013. “People thought it was dead for a minute but you know, we’ve got so much talent man. With the 1-on-1 stuff and all of that it was just big time man because kids look up to me. You know a lot of kids want to play in the NBA so for me to come down here and just touch them and give them confidence and be excited for them when they do moves that we just worked on in a drill is amazing.”

“One thing Monte is doing is showing these kids that it can be done,” said Cleaves. “He’s from this area. This is where he played high school basketball. I mean I get chill bumps coming because I instantly think back to when I used to come watch him play.”

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.