New Cajun restaurant, karaoke room opens in Flint Twp

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - You can enjoy a seafood dinner while you sing your favorite songs at a new business in Flint Township.

168 Crab and Karaoke offers Cajun inspired food, and you can entertain your friends and family in one of the party rooms that offer karaoke.

This is the second location, following the original in Madison Heights.

“Flint was like the next biggest space to have this type of event. Individual karaoke rooms, enjoy your own party, eat the best seafood boils,” said Joe Davis, manager of 168 Crab and Karaoke.

168 Crab and Karaoke is on 2113 S. Linden Road and is open daily from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

