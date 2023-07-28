Saginaw hospital celebrates reunion between patients, staff

By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital in Saginaw highlighted heart health on Thursday with a reunion between patients and the staff that cared for them.

“Without them... They saved my life, and I wouldn’t be standing here today,” said one survivor.

The survivor said it took a year and a half of being misdiagnosed by other doctors or them ignoring her concerns before meeting one at St. Mary’s. The hospital discovered her heart had significant blockage, so they treated her with the world’s smallest heart pump, which was able to maintain blood flow to keep her organs working while a team placed a stent.

The survivor said she knew something was wrong while others were telling her there wasn’t, which is why the doctor who treated her said women need to know the signs of ailing heart health.

“It is really important that women understand that significant blockage in the arteries of the heart can be very different compared to in men,” said Dr. Nishtha Sareen, and interventional cardiologist. “You could only feel tired, you could feel fatigued, you could feel dizzy, lightheaded and not have the typical chest pain, chest pressure that goes to the jaw, goes to the arm.”

Sareen said if you think something is wrong, seek medical attention.

