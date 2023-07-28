Sheriff seeking help identifying person of interest in armed robbery

MONROE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Monroe County Sheriff is asking for help identifying a woman who allegedly is connected to an armed bank robbery.

Monroe County Sheriff seeking information on this woman (WNEM)

He told Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson this woman could be involved and has a connection to the Grand Blanc Area.

The robbery happened Tuesday, July 25.

If you know who she is, call 911 or the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.