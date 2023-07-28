State Vet: Keep pets at home due to high temperatures

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The State Veterinarian is urging pet parents to keep their pets at home due to extremely high temperatures in Michigan.

Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM, said to never leave pets alone in a parked vehicle, especially in warm weather.

“As we experience high temperatures across the state, it’s critical for Michiganders to take action to protect their pets,” said Wineland.

Wineland also said that temperatures that feel mild or comfortable to people, vehicles can heat up quickly which puts pets at significant risk.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), temperatures in vehicles can rise almost 20 degrees Fahrenheit in 10 minutes and nearly 30 degrees Fahrenheit in 20 minutes.

Wineland said the longer a vehicle sits, the hotter it will get inside and excessive temperatures can lead to heat stroke and/or death in pets.

“If a car is left running with the air conditioning on, pets can still overheat if they are in direct sunlight and cannot move away to cool themselves,” Wineland said. “Opening a window or parking in the shade won’t make the situation any safer. The best location for pets to be if you are not taking them to your destination is at home.”

Wineland recommends pet parents avoid the temptation of bringing pets along with them and to keep them safe at home where they can remain cool.

Additional information about pets in vehicles, and how to safely travel with pets, can be found on the AVMA’s website.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.