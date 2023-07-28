Storms possible tonight, more pleasant air mass for the weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although quiet now, we are keeping tabs on any storms that do develop this evening as you enjoy your Friday evening plans.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the chance of severe storms primarily this evening and early in the overnight. Once the threat passes, while we have some small rain chances this weekend, we do expect it to be dry and pleasant most of the time, with a much more comfortable air mass moving into the region with less humidity!

This Evening & Overnight

Early this evening, the radar is reasonably quiet. We have seen pop-up storms occasionally this afternoon, so while it doesn’t seem like you need to cancel your Friday night plans right this second (as of 5:45 PM), it’s certainly a good idea to keep an eye on things. At the very least, storms that develop will have heavy rain and lightning, so have a back up plan if your number comes up tonight so you can be sheltered.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected early this evening, with a small threat some of these could be severe. (WNEM)

Current thinking is early this evening, our severe threat would be more of an isolated threat, with more widespread potential for severe weather along a line of thunderstorms expected to move into the state late tonight from across Lake Michigan.

A line of storms which could have a damaging wind threat, seems to be trending more toward our southwest. (WNEM)

Based on the information we have now, that line appears to be more of a threat for southwest and west Michigan, off to our south and west. However, thunderstorms don’t always follow projected paths, so we’ll be monitoring the progress of that line all evening long. If it appears we’re in for a change in path, we’ll keep you informed.

Another thing working against a more widespread severe threat would be the unfavorable timing of storms along this line, not being expected until late tonight. Typically, storms arriving late at night don’t have the fuel that they would during the heat of the day. That doesn’t mean we can’t see strong storms at night, but it makes it a bit more of an uphill battle.

A Slight Risk remains in place for the TV5 viewing area tonight. (WNEM)

If we do see severe storms, we’ll of course alert you on-air as needed, online, on our app, and on social media. The main concern would be damaging wind gusts, along with heavy rain and hail. Tornadoes are not a big concern for our area at this time.

We expect any severe threat to end early in the overnight, by 3 AM or so. Showers may continue, but the threat for anything strong should taper off. Overnight lows will remain mild in the 60s.

Saturday & Sunday

A much cooler and quieter air mass settles in for Saturday and Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s on Saturday. (WNEM)

Once rain moves out on Saturday, we should dry out a bit and we’ll have a chance to clear our skies to at least partial sunshine if not better. Highs will be in the 70s, maybe low 80s in places, with a north northeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

There is a chance there could be just enough low-level moisture for an isolated storm to pop up in the afternoon, but that should be a spotty threat, with most areas remaining dry.

Most should remain dry Saturday night, with just a small chance of a shower, with lows eventually falling into the 50s.

Sunday will be fairly similar, with plenty of sunshine and just a small chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday won’t be much different than Saturday, with mostly 70s expected.

High temperatures on Sunday are expected to be in the middle and upper 70s. (WNEM)

