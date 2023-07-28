Subdivision residents frustrated with construction challenges

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Construction in a local subdivision has come with some challenges, and some residents living there aren’t happy about them.

As construction continues on a three-mile stretch of road in the Flagstone Pointe community, one resident said that it is beginning to impact more than just her ability to get around.

“Our carrier Ron has been really good about everything, trying to get in and out, but it’s very challenging for him, and now the large lips into the road will not allow him to reach into our boxes and so we’ve heard that’s been discontinued. But we don’t know when our mail will be continued again, and we don’t know where to find it,” said resident Karen Kline.

Delayed mail is the newest pain for residents in the Flagstone Pointe community. Construction on the road began in June, but Kline said things aren’t going as planned.

“We did receive a notice from the project manager about a particular schedule. That seems to have changed, so residents really were not prepared with getting groceries, or getting out and having access to the roads like we normally would,” Kline said.

The project is part of a special assessment tax that was approved by the Flint Township Board of Trustees back in May.

Construction is slated to wrap up by the end of September.

Kylie Dontje with the Genesee County Road Commission admitted they are running behind, but she said they can still make the deadline.

“They may be a week or two behind, but it is still possible to catch up and be done by the end of September,” she said.

That is weather permitting.

“With the summer does come some rain days so that is an unfortunate part of construction is, you know, sometimes you can’t work in the rain. It does push projects back a couple days if that happens,” Dontje said.

The construction will cost each homeowner nearly $9,000. For that price, Kline said she hopes the work is done correctly and in a timely manner.

“We do now have curb damage that we’re not sure is going to be fixed because that’s not in the scope of the project. So, I am a bit concerned and wondering how we’re all going to be able to afford it,” Kline said.

As for the post office resuming service in her neighborhood, a mail carrier arrived on site while TV5 was there and said they will set up mailboxes at the entrance of the subdivision for the duration of construction.

Residents are also advised not to park on the roads during construction.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.