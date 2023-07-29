2023 Lions training camp makes history, team’s confidence continues to rise

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The highly anticipated Detroit Lions regular season is right around the corner.

Before the team can get to games though, players and coaches are going through training camp.

Today was the second day of pads for the Lions and so far, head coach Dan Campbell likes what he sees.

“I thought they accepted the challenge.” Campbell said. “We’ve got a ton to work on but it was pretty clean and you started seeing some of the fundamentals show up with our guys particularly up front so it was encouraging.”

It’s been exactly one week since veterans reported to training camp and defensive back Will Harris says he’s seen the team’s growth from year to year in Detroit.

“I’m blessed to be able to work with the guys that I work with every day.” Harris said. “The coaches and everybody in the organization is taking that next step within themselves to come to work and be a pro just to get that one percent better every day. The confidence is going up and up and up every year. You know especially this year, and I’m not talking about a cocky confidence, I’m just talking about guys who are sure of themselves, guys who know what they’re doing and make plays within the scheme of the defense and play together.”

Lions training camp was packed with fans today and WNEM was told by a Lions staff member that for the first time ever in Allen Park history, the team had to have fans claim training camp tickets.

The hype is real in Detroit as the Lions start their preseason in less than two weeks! They’ll take on the Giants on Friday, August 11th.

