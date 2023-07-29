Losing the heat and humidity this weekend, small rain chances

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - This weekend will be marked by a far more pleasant air mass settling over the Great Lakes that will filter in much cooler and drier air. We also leave behind the higher rain chances, though rain chances are not gone entirely. A few isolated showers and weak thunderstorms will be possible at times this Saturday evening & other into Sunday morning. Additional isolated showers are even possible Sunday evening.

SATURDAY

Heavy rain from overnight Friday into this morning is gradually coming to an end just before 7am. Lingering showers may exist through 9am before entirely evening the area. In it’s wake, very heavy rainfall for much of Mid-Michigan with some areas experiencing flooding (Isabella and Gratiot Counties were hit especially hard, as was Flint) as rain totals over 1″ where widespread with several communities exceeding 2″.

With this rain ending now this morning, clouds will also be slowly clearing out of the area through the morning, eventually giving way to a decent amount of sunshine during the afternoon. Winds will be turning out of the north today, thus allowing a much cooler and drier air mass to slip into the Great Lakes. This will allow temperatures to only make it into the middle-upper 70s with quickly decreasing humidity this afternoon. Its possible that it still feels a little humid today, but by tomorrow we will have great improvement.

During the evening, a few pop-up showers and/or weak thunderstorms may develop mainly near the Saginaw Bay. These should be generally weak with a threat for a moderate downpour and some isolated lightning. During the overnight hours tonight a weak disturbance will sweep through Mid-Michigan with enough lingering moisture and just enough energy to bring a few weak showers overnight, possibly through early Sunday morning. Really no impacts are expected and this wont be a washout.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

SUNDAY

As stated above, a few weak showers may be moving through early Sunday morning but otherwise expect a much cooler start to the day. Overnight lows should dip back into the middle and upper 50s with decreasing humidity. The cooler and drier air mass will hang on through the entirety of Sunday with another afternoon of highs into the middle-upper 70s and a light northwesterly wind.

A few isolated showers may develop again Sunday afternoon and evening.

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Saturday Morning Forecast (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.