Cool & quiet night ahead with isolated rain chances Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are very comfortably holding in the middle-upper 70s across Mid-Michigan this evening, as forecast. We should generally hold onto the 70s through the next few hours before cooling down to some of our colder overnight temperatures since the end of June, thus possibly making tonight’s low temperatures the coolest recorded temperature in month.

I expect widespread upper 40s across our northern counties by early tomorrow morning with a few locations in the higher elevations perhaps falling into the middle 40s for a brief time. Nearer the Bay, in the Thumb and down by Flint, widespread lower-middle 50s are expected.

Skies will remain clear all night tonight through tomorrow morning.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

MONDAY

Temperatures start out cool Monday, as discussed above, leading to another pleasant and refreshing morning. Sunny skies will allow temperatures to eventually make another climb into the middle-upper 70s, thus remaining below normal once again (normal is 82 for Saginaw).

Monday currently holds our best chance of rain out of the next seven days, for parts of Mid-Michigan. Our counties north of the Bay and the Thumb currently hold our best chance for isolated showers and storms Monday evening. That’s not to say that everyone else will be dry, but rather that the better chances exist in those areas. Smaller chances for rain will also exist for the Tri-Cities and down towards Flint-Lapeer. Some heavier downpours and lightning will be possible. The risk for severe weather is currently very low, with the best -- *still very low chance* -- being in the thumb, in the form of gusty winds. In the absolute most unlikely on scenarios, one of the strongest storms could support weak rotation -- though this chance is very, very low.

Wildfire smoke also returns to Mid-Michigan Monday. Thankfully this time most of it will remain above the surface, therefore leading to little impact to use here on the ground, but we will certainly see the hazy skies through at least early Tuesday.

