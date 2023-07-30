A refreshing Sunday followed by small rain chances Monday.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are starting out ranging anywhere from the upper 40s to lower 60s depending on location as folks up north saw little cloud cover overnight, allowing us to really cool off up there. We had a few isolated showers move through overnight giving way to some very isolated swaths of light rainfall. Now this morning we are dry and are likely to stay dry for the rest of the day.

With that said, there is a very low chance of very isolated pop up showers this afternoon/evening but as of now that chance is ~ 10% or less for the entire area. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day & temperatures remaining slightly below normal. Highs should again make it into the middle and upper 70s.

Lows overnight cool off nicely into the middle and lower 50s with mostly clear skies.

TV5 First Alert Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TOMORROW

Monday will feature far more sunshine as skies will be clear. This clear skies during the night and morning leading into Monday, will allow any heat received Sunday, to escape during the night cooling us off into the lower and middle 50s thus resulting is a very cool and refreshing morning.

Going into the afternoon our temperatures should end up very similar to Sunday, being below normal with middle-upper 70s. Some folks may reach the 80 mark. Humidity will remain quite low tomorrow as well.

A few isolated downpours are possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. Severe weather chances are very very low as just heavy rainfall and isolated lightning are expected.

