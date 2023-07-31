‘Absolute win’: Coalition president on Michigan Supreme Court’s crash injury ruling

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of thousands who suffered catastrophic injuries in car crashes, meaning those injured before a certain date can continue to bill insurance companies for ongoing care.

“This Supreme Court decision today really marks the beginning of the end of the nightmare that over 18,000 crash survivors and their families have been living for the past couple of years,” said Tim Hoste, president of the Coalition Protecting Auto No Fault.

Hoste said he supports the latest action by the Michigan Supreme Court. On Monday, July 31, the court ruled that Michigan residents who were catastrophically injured in car crashes before the summer of 2019 can continue to bill insurance companies for ongoing care.

As TV5 reported, a new state law enacted in June of 2019 set a fee schedule and a cap on reimbursements not covered by Medicare.

“Michigan residents who have gone through catastrophic injuries, and have had to do tremendous amounts of effort to get back and recover as best they were able to. And they did that moving forward with the good faith understanding that these benefits were going to be there for them when they needed it, and would be able to provide care for them from that point forward. And then all of a sudden, in the middle of the game, the rules changed,” Hoste said.

He was quick to point out people are seriously injured in car crashes every day, and while he is glad for those who are grandfathered in, he worries about others who are dealing with life-changing injuries.

“We need, and we will continue to fight until we can get a fair and sustainable fee schedule so that all victims of catastrophic auto accidents can get the necessary medical care and rehab that they need,” Hoste said.

In its 5-2 opinion, the Michigan Supreme Court said a “vested contractual right” to ongoing benefits “cannot be stripped away or diminished,” especially when lawmakers failed to declare an intent to do so when they changed the law in 2019.

“All in all, this is an absolute win for anyone who has been injured,” Hoste said.

However, he said he believes car insurance companies will use Wednesday’s ruling as a reason to raise car insurance premiums.

