Afternoon pop-up storms Monday, otherwise a quiet start to the week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain and thunderstorms this Monday are going to be similar to the chances we had over the weekend: occasional but no complete washout. Today’s best chances for rain will be anywhere east of I-75. Outside of these showers, today will be a quiet and comfortable day with humidity staying at a nice level! If you’ll be at the Huron Community Fair this afternoon, use our Interactive Radar to track any thunderstorms!

Today

The day is starting off with clear skies and temperatures bottoming out in the middle 50s for most right around sunrise. It feels more like an early-autumn morning, actually! This is definitely a nice change of pace after last week’s humidity. Those sunny skies lead to the fair weather clouds this afternoon with pop-up rain chances east of I-75. Although any thunderstorms today will remain sub-severe, it’s not impossible we have a waterspout form on the Saginaw Bay in the strongest thunderstorms.

Monday afternoon sees most rain activity east of I-75. (WNEM)

Highs today reach up to 78 degrees with a northwest wind shifting to the north in the afternoon. Wind speeds stay at 5 to 10 mph. It’s actually that wind shift that partially leads to the pop-up showers and storms this afternoon.

Monday reaches into the upper 70s. (WNEM)

Wildfire smoke, mostly from western Canada, is going to move back in today but nearly all of the smoke stays aloft. This will keep our air quality unaffected, but will make for milky and hazy skies. It will, however, make for a very picturesque sunset this evening!

Smoke returns, but stays aloft. This will keep air quality unaffected. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly clear skies take over tonight with a low of 56 degrees and a light north northeast wind. It’ll be another perfect windows open night!

Tuesday

Partly to mostly sunny skies will hold through the day with an isolated pop-up shower chance for the afternoon hours. This chance of rain is relatively lower than Monday’s, the overall take-away still is not everyone sees rain Tuesday.

Tuesday will see an isolated pop-up shower in the afternoon. (WNEM)

Highs will check in around 80 degrees with a north wind shifting to the east at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will also stay hazy to a certain degree, but air quality is expected to stay unaffected. For a look at the rest of the week, head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Tuesday will see highs into the lower 80s. (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.