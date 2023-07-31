Beer Choir hosting ‘70s and ‘80s sing-along

Learn more about the Saginaw Choral Society's beer choir!
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Choral Society’s Beer Choir is hosting a “Best of ‘70s and ‘80s ‘Stadium Songs’” sing-along at Loggers Brewing Company on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

“Grab your buddies and get ready for a lively night out with brews and bar songs,” the Saginaw Choral Society said.

The sing-along event is going to pay tribute to the ‘70s and ‘80s with songs like “Carry On My Wayward Son” by Kansas, “Dancing Queen” by ABBA, and “Margaritaville” by Jimmy Buffett.

The event is on Tuesday, Aug. 8 and will be hosted at Loggers Brewing Company, located at 1215 S. River Road in Saginaw. It will start at 7 p.m. and go until 9 p.m.

No tickets or registration is necessary, the Saginaw Choral Society said.

At Loggers, attendees can taste locally brewed beers, a selection of fine wine, and craft sodas along with a food truck, which will be available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in honor of the Beer Choir.

Beer Choir is a choir that hosts events in bars and breweries to support the local micro and craft beer community. Attendees sing from the Beer Choir Hymnal, its official songbook, or sing along to theme-night songs.

“Our mission is to make the world a little better by singing and drinking together,” the Saginaw Choral Society said. “Simply put, in the official words of the Beer Choir theme song, ‘The Beer Choir is the choir that sings while drinking beer.’”

For more information on the Beer Choir and the event, visit the Saginaw Choral Society’s website.

