Budweiser Clydesdale to visit Genesee Co.

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One of Budweiser’s world-famous Clydesdale horses is visiting Genesee County this week.

The horse is scheduled to make a special appearance in Burton and Flint.

It will be at Sharky’s Sports Bar in Burton on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and the Flint Farmers’ Market on Thursday, Aug. 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The visit is in support of Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with Folds of Honor, a scholarship program for families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders.

Photo opportunities and the ability to donate to the local Folds of Honor scholarship fund will be available.

The horse will also visit the Lapeer Days Beer Tent on Friday, Aug. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

