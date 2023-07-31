City of Fenton issues boil water advisory

Areas impacted by the loss of water pressure
Areas impacted by the loss of water pressure
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - The City of Fenton is advising some residents to boil their water after water pressure was lost Sunday, July 30, possibly contaminating the water.

Fenton issued a 48 hour notice for some residents on the north side.

Affected areas start from 1110 to 1243 Leroy St., includes Trealout Dr., Trealout Apartments, Fenton Estate Apartments and Fenton Common Condos. The Appletree subdivision is also impacted including Appletree Lane, Swanee Beach Dr., Orchard Lake Dr. and 2168 to 2271 South Long Lake Rd.

Precautionary measures were put into place after the loss in water pressure caused by a shutdown for a water main repair on Sunday, July 30, according to the city.

Once the department gets pressure restored, staff will flush and collect samples from affected parts of the system. The boil water notice should remain in effect for at least 24 more hours.

You are urged to boil your water for a minute and let it cool before using. You can also use bottled water.

