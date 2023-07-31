Comfortable air, occasional smoke, a few spotty showers Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We finally saw our humidity levels drop over the weekend and although there were a few showers here and there on Saturday, it didn’t seem to ruin the weekend.

We do have a few showers passing through tonight, but so far, they aren’t causing much trouble and at this point, we don’t expect them to. Outside of those showers, it should be a fairly pleasant evening, though there is some wildfire smoke passing overhead causing hazy skies.

Fairly quiet weather is expected to continue through the next few days, a pleasant change of pace from our active pattern of the last few weeks.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two will work through a few spots over the next couple of hours, but we don’t expect those to become severe at this point. We were keeping an eye on a small chance of a strong storm or two earlier today, and we’ll continue to do so, but so far everything has been pretty tame.

Heavy rain and occasional lightning seem to be the biggest hazards tonight. Track the showers with our Interactive Radar. Any rain should fizzle out once we start cooling off this evening.

Low temperatures are in the 50s (WNEM)

Temperatures have been largely in the 70s this afternoon and should gradually drop through the 60s late this evening and eventually land in the 50s for overnight lows.

Tuesday

High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to be in the upper 70s and low 80s. (WNEM)

Tuesday should be a similar day to today, perhaps slightly warmer with a few more 80s during the afternoon for high temperatures. Skies should be mostly sunny in the morning, with partly to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon hours.

Winds will be variable on Tuesday, with speeds around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Smoke coverage is expected to linger into Tuesday. (WNEM)

The only caveat to our sunshine mentioned above will be the presence of any wildfire smoke. Forecast models that give us smoke data suggest at least some smoke will stick around Tuesday. so plan for the possibility of hazy skies at times, which could ruin some of our blue skies.

A few spotty showers are possible again Tuesday. (WNEM)

Like today, a few spotty showers, possibly a thunderstorm, may develop in the afternoon and early evening. Also like today, we don’t expect these to impact everyone, and most should remain dry. And in similar fashion to Monday, we should see these taper off late this evening and overnight.

Overnight lows on Tuesday night will be comfortable in the 50s.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.