Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage

Country singer Craig Morgan re-enlisted in the military Saturday night while on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. (Source: courtesy Grand Ole Opry)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Country singer Craig Morgan reenlisted in the military Saturday night while on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in hopes of encouraging others to enlist.

According to a news release, Morgan was sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve on stage by U.S. Army Forces Command Gen. Andrew Poppas.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn joined them on stage.

After the ceremony, Morgan returned to the microphone to perform his song “Soldier.”

Craig Morgan holds the American Flag after being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the...
Craig Morgan holds the American Flag after being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the Grand Ole Opry's live show on July 29.(Chris Hollo / Hollo Photographic | Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo)

Morgan previously served in the Army for 17 years, with certifications including Airborne, Air Assault and Rappel Master.

“I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves,” Morgan said in a news release. “I love being an artist, but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army.”

Morgan plans to continue touring and releasing new music while serving in the Army Reserve.

The 59-year-old singer is known to frequently perform at military bases both in the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Morgan was awarded the USO Merit Award for his support.

Morgan began his music career in 2000. He is best known for his No. 1 single “That’s What I Love About Sunday” from 2004.

He was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008.

