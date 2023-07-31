Court-ordered deadline for Flint’s lead pipe replacement draws near

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday, Aug. 1 is the court-ordered deadline for the city of Flint to replace its lead service lines after the city missed several previous deadlines.

Congressman Dan Kildee said the city is almost to the finish line.

“I know it’s very close. I talk to the mayor fairly frequently. The issue there has been it takes a long time to do it right,” Kildee said.

In May, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley told TV5 he was confident the city’s court-ordered Aug. 1 deadline would be met.

For his part, Kildee said Flint is working to complete a tall order.

“When we got the money in the first place, to try to get those pipes replaced in a few years, we heard that the fastest any city had been able to do it before was over a 10-year period. We were trying to accelerate that,” Kildee said.

It’s a deadline that has been pushed back more than once. In May, Neeley pointed out that the first deadline was just after he took office, and then the pandemic hit.

He also said the goalposts were moved, adding that initially, there were about 18,500 lines that needed to be replaced. Then he said litigation went forward and took the number to 28,000. Neeley also said the court order required city crews to go out and do observations of places where city officials knew lead wasn’t present, like Smith Village, in University Park, newer construction projects inside Flint.

This was a move Neeley said cost time and money. In May, Neeley said there was enough funding to replace lead service lines through the end of the year, but the goal was Aug. 1.

It’s a day Kildee and many others have been waiting for.

“It’s a long time coming. It’s long overdue. And it also sends a message to the rest of the country, if you have lead service lines, you need to get them out of the ground and replace them with something that is safe,” Kildee said.

TV5 has not heard back from Neeley’s office about the deadline after several attempts to reach him.

