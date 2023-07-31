Flint City Bucks Playoff run ends in National Semi-Finals

The Bucks lost to Ballard FC 1-0 to miss out on a trip to the National Championship
The Bucks lost to Ballard FC 1-0 to miss out on a trip to the National Championship.
By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Bucks were already back in playoff soccer action after winning the Central Conference title on Friday. Tonight the Bucks hosted Ballard FC in the National Semi-Finals.

The Bucks were eliminated from this same spot last year. This time they looked to make the National Championship.

In the first half, Ballard FC had a dangerous opportunity early in the game. Taketo Onodera fired from outside of the box and he scores just under 10 minutes in and Flint City trails 1-0.

The Bucks had multiple opportunities to equalize, including a free kick header that hit the crossbar in the 90th minute. Unfortunately the stellar run ends tonight with Ballard FC defeating the Bucks 1-0 to move on to the National Championship game.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County Sheriff seeking information on this woman
Sheriff seeking help identifying person of interest in armed robbery
Generic police lights
2 children hospitalized after 4-wheeler crash
168 Crab and Karaoke
New Cajun restaurant, karaoke room opens in Flint Twp
36-year-old woman killed in 2-car crash
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019,...
Man questioned in Montana after Arizona woman reappears following four years missing

Latest News

The Bucks lost to Ballard FC 1-0 to miss out on a trip to the National Championship.
Flint City Bucks Playoff run ends in National Semi-Finals
2023 Lions training camp makes history, team’s confidence continues to rise
NBA’s Monte Morris Returns to Flint Beecher for Community Basketball Camp
Two-time state champion and newest Piston hosts camp at Beecher.
Monte Morris 'Buctown' basketball camp