Flint City Bucks Playoff run ends in National Semi-Finals

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint City Bucks were already back in playoff soccer action after winning the Central Conference title on Friday. Tonight the Bucks hosted Ballard FC in the National Semi-Finals.

The Bucks were eliminated from this same spot last year. This time they looked to make the National Championship.

In the first half, Ballard FC had a dangerous opportunity early in the game. Taketo Onodera fired from outside of the box and he scores just under 10 minutes in and Flint City trails 1-0.

The Bucks had multiple opportunities to equalize, including a free kick header that hit the crossbar in the 90th minute. Unfortunately the stellar run ends tonight with Ballard FC defeating the Bucks 1-0 to move on to the National Championship game.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.