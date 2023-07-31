Flint City Council meeting could suspend Councilman Eric Mays

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, July 31, to cover any unfinished business and resolutions.

The meeting was called after time restraints cut meetings short last week.

It most notably includes a resolution to suspend Councilman Eric Mays until Sept. 1. If council passes this resolution, Mays will no longer be able to take his seat or participate on council.

In the past year, Mays was censured and removed from a meeting by police for disorderly conduct. There have also been unsuccessful attempts to recall Mays from his position.

Other agenda items include action on grants, building upgrades, and establishing future meetings.

The special meeting is in the Dome Auditorium at the Genesee County Administration Building at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.