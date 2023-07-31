Football Media Day at SVSU, CMU

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) and Central Michigan University (CMU) both held Football Media Day this week.

SVSU is exactly one month away from their regular season opener against Winona State, and on Monday, July 13, the Cardinals were in Grand Rapids for GLIAC Football Media Day.

SVSU went 8-3 last season with their losses coming to conference champ Grand Valley State, national champion Ferris State, and a one-point loss to Davenport.

The team knows their potential and is focusing on themselves heading into this season.

“Just have to worry about what we need to do to win today. I think our team has adopted that and it’s a growth mindset. They’ve put in an amazing amount of work this summer. These guys have been relentlessly chasing their dreams so I’m just really proud of them and they’ve put themselves in a position now to really compete in 2023,” said Ryan Brady, SVSU’s head football coach.

In Mt. Pleasant, CMU also held its Football Media Day on Monday.

Head Coach Jim McElwain and the Chips were all at Kelly Shorts Stadium, and a big point CMU made was defending their home field.

Last year, Central Michigan won only two games at home, and with five home games this year, McElwain wants that to change.

“To me we got to make this stadium first and foremost. When they walk in here, we’re going to make it awful tough on them to walk out with a victory. We need to defend the home turf first,” he said.

Bert Emanuel Jr., a CMU sophomore and quarterback, said he agrees.

“That’s sacred right there. We’re supposed to be out there dominating, you’re not supposed to lose at home,” Emanuel said. “So, that’s something we have to take on our shoulders this year and run with it. We can’t let that happen anymore.”

