Gov. Whitmer signs general budget bill for 2024 Fiscal Year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the new state budget Monday in Wyandotte.

She said the 2024 Fiscal Year will grow the economy, lower costs and invest in Michigan communities.

“We have brought home over $16 billion in investment and created over 16,000 good-paying jobs in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “Our efforts to bring supply chains home in manufacturing is working, but we’ve got to keep our foot on the accelerator. This budget ensures we will.”

As part of the 2024 budget, the city of Lansing is getting more than $130 million to go toward building a new city hall, increasing warming shelters and restoring the Moores Park Pool.

