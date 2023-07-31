Gov. Whitmer signs general budget bill for 2024 Fiscal Year

Lansing is getting more than $130 million to go toward building a new city hall, increasing warming shelters and restoring Moores Park Pool.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the new state budget Monday in Wyandotte.

Background: Michigan lawmakers pass record budget focused on education

She said the 2024 Fiscal Year will grow the economy, lower costs and invest in Michigan communities.

“We have brought home over $16 billion in investment and created over 16,000 good-paying jobs in Michigan,” Whitmer said. “Our efforts to bring supply chains home in manufacturing is working, but we’ve got to keep our foot on the accelerator. This budget ensures we will.”

As part of the 2024 budget, the city of Lansing is getting more than $130 million to go toward building a new city hall, increasing warming shelters and restoring the Moores Park Pool.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MSP: Person of interest identified in Saginaw shooting
FILE - Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into...
Michigan court affirms critical benefits for thousands badly hurt in car wrecks
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Budweiser Clydesdale to visit Genesee Co.

Latest News

During a special meeting of the Flint City Council on Monday night, a resolution was passed to...
Flint City Council suspends Councilmember Eric Mays
Councilman Eric Mays suspended from Flint City Council
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Western Michigan man gets life for striking woman with pickup, leaving body in woods
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a record budget centered on infrastructure and public health
Tiffany Johnson
FBI, Grand Rapids police seek missing 15-year-old girl