Judge rejects recall petition against Caro library board member

CARO, Mich. (WNEM) - The recall petition for the recall of Jordyn Nordstrom, Caro Area Library Board Member, has been rejected by Judge Amy Gierhart because the language was not sufficiently clear.

The recall attempt stems from a debate over three books in the children’s section of the Caro Library. Many say the books - “It’s Perfectly Normal,” “Sex Is a Funny Word,” and “Let’s Talk About It” - are explicit and want them moved to the adult section.

Related: Controversy over Caro library books continues

The petition was filed with the Tuscola County Board of Election Commissioners on or about June 5, citing the reason “failing to relocate two books from the Juvenile Collection and one book from the Young Adult Collection to the Adult Collection of the Caro Area District Library.”

The petition was approved by a vote of 2-1, so Nordstrom filed an appeal.

“The recall language in this case is muddy and infactual. It was written in hopes of pulling one over on the community to make them believe Mrs. Crutchfield and I are ineffectual officials that do not care about their people,” Nordstrom said.

Related: Recall language approved for 2 library board members

Nordstrom’s appeal was approved by Gierhart on Friday, July 28 due to the language of the petition being unclear.

“The petition at issue fails to refer to any specific books. Rather it more generally refers to ‘books’ and ‘book’ without providing any specific example,” Gierhart said.

The judge also said the petition is not clear about what specific conduct Nordstrom did or did not do in regard to the book.

“Does the person seeking the recall charge [Nordstrom] of failing to relocate books? Or does the recall petition allege that [Nordstrom] failed to handle books appropriately, or mismanaged the organization and access to books in a manner that is detrimental to the community?” Gierhart asked.

She also said the petition was so indefinite that it was impossible to determine whether the alleged conduct occurred during Nordstrom’s current term of office, as required by the statute MCL 167.952(1)(c).

Lastly, Gierhart said the petition raises questions in regard to the First Amendment.

“If the recall petition aims to penalize [Nordstrom] for decisions made regarding the library’s collection, it raises concerns about potential violations of both her individual freedom of speech and the library’s rights as an institution dedicated to intellectual freedom and the free exchange of knowledge,” she said.

The controversy over the books was brought to light in May.

Parents and community members are fighting to get sexually explicit books removed from the children and teen sections in a mid-Michigan library.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.