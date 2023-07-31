McLaren Central Michigan earns 5-star rating

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Brown
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - McLaren Central Michigan received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

CMS’ annual star rating is developed by evaluating all hospitals across the U.S. and its performance in key care metrics, which indicate the overall level of safe, quality, and proficient clinical care provided by the organization.

Hospital metrics include mortality, safety of care, readmission rate, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

Across the nation, 483 hospitals earned the 5-star CMS rating and represent 10.4 percent of all U.S. Hospitals.

McLaren Central Michigan has maintained its 5-star rating, along with Petoskey-based McLaren Northern Michigan.

“This is a distinction not earned by a single person, but by our whole team coming together in its shared determination and commitment to our patients,” said Robert David, McLaren Central Michigan president and CEO. “Congratulations and thanks to our entire team, as it’s our clinical, operational, and support staffs and their devotion to the care of this community that made this possible.”

McLaren Central Michigan has been recognized routinely for its level of safe and high-quality care, McLaren spokesperson David Jones said. It has previously earned the 5-star CMS rating and it has also earned nine consecutive “A” patient safety grades from the Leapfrog Group from fall 2018 to fall 2022.

Read next:
Budweiser Clydesdale to visit Genesee Co.
The Budweiser Clydesdales are in Cape Girardeau starting Thursday, June 29 through July 1.
MSP: Person of interest identified in Saginaw shooting
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Beer Choir hosting ‘70s and ‘80s sing-along
Beer Choir
Flint City Council meeting could suspend Councilman Eric Mays
Councilman Eric Mays at special Flint meeting.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County Sheriff seeking information on this woman
Sheriff seeking help identifying person of interest in armed robbery
Generic police lights
2 children hospitalized after 4-wheeler crash
168 Crab and Karaoke
New Cajun restaurant, karaoke room opens in Flint Twp
36-year-old woman killed in 2-car crash
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019,...
Man questioned in Montana after Arizona woman reappears following four years missing

Latest News

Caro residents will have to wait another month before they can express their concerns or...
Judge rejects recall petition against Caro library board member
Budweiser Clydesdale to visit Genesee Co.
Beer Choir
Beer Choir hosting ‘70s and ‘80s sing-along
Here's a look at some of our top stories.
TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon, July 31