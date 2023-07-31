McLaren Central Michigan earns 5-star rating

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - McLaren Central Michigan received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

CMS’ annual star rating is developed by evaluating all hospitals across the U.S. and its performance in key care metrics, which indicate the overall level of safe, quality, and proficient clinical care provided by the organization.

Hospital metrics include mortality, safety of care, readmission rate, patient experience, and timely and effective care.

Across the nation, 483 hospitals earned the 5-star CMS rating and represent 10.4 percent of all U.S. Hospitals.

McLaren Central Michigan has maintained its 5-star rating, along with Petoskey-based McLaren Northern Michigan.

“This is a distinction not earned by a single person, but by our whole team coming together in its shared determination and commitment to our patients,” said Robert David, McLaren Central Michigan president and CEO. “Congratulations and thanks to our entire team, as it’s our clinical, operational, and support staffs and their devotion to the care of this community that made this possible.”

McLaren Central Michigan has been recognized routinely for its level of safe and high-quality care, McLaren spokesperson David Jones said. It has previously earned the 5-star CMS rating and it has also earned nine consecutive “A” patient safety grades from the Leapfrog Group from fall 2018 to fall 2022.

