Michigan Capitol Building prepares for no-weapons policy

If everything goes as planned, officials at the State Capitol hope to have the no-gun policy in place the Tuesday after Labor Day, Sept. 5.
By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State Capitol in Lansing will soon have a no-weapons policy go into effect.

Starting in early August, crews will install gun-detecting devices at all entrances.

”We’ll start the testing and training of these systems immediately and have training available on August 10th to all House, Senate and Michigan State Police and RR staff,” said Rob Blackshaw, with the Michigan Capitol Commission. “Then we’re going to spend the rest of the month of August perfecting how they’re used, working through the kinks in the system, and really giving them a true test of what their capabilities are or not.”

If everything goes as planned, officials at the State Capitol hope to have the no-gun policy in place the Tuesday after Labor Day, Sept. 5, which is the day lawmakers return and school tours resume.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
MSP: Person of interest identified in Saginaw shooting
FILE - Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into...
Michigan court affirms critical benefits for thousands badly hurt in car wrecks
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell sentenced in deaths of 2 children and her romantic rival
Budweiser Clydesdale to visit Genesee Co.

Latest News

During a special meeting of the Flint City Council on Monday night, a resolution was passed to...
Flint City Council suspends Councilmember Eric Mays
Councilman Eric Mays suspended from Flint City Council
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Western Michigan man gets life for striking woman with pickup, leaving body in woods
Michigan State Capitol building
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs a record budget centered on infrastructure and public health
Tiffany Johnson
FBI, Grand Rapids police seek missing 15-year-old girl