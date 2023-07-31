Michigan court affirms critical benefits for thousands badly hurt in car wrecks

The Michigan Supreme Court is out with a decision that provides critical relief for thousands of people who were badly injured in car wrecks
FILE - Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into...
FILE - Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into his wheelchair on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in West Bloomfield, Mich. Konstantinov suffered a severe brain stem injury from an accident in a limousine with an impaired driver after a Stanley Cup celebration nearly 25 years ago. He was in danger of losing his 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades, but major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were severely injured before summer 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. It is a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(AP)
By ED WHITE
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — People who were catastrophically injured in car wrecks before the summer of 2019 can continue to bill insurance companies for ongoing care, the Michigan Supreme Court said Monday in a decision that provides critical relief for thousands of people.

For decades, people injured in crashes were entitled to lifetime payment for “all reasonable charges” related to care and rehabilitation. But a new state law set a fee schedule and a cap on reimbursements not covered by Medicare.

Suddenly, benefits were at risk for roughly 18,000 people.

In a 5-2 opinion, the Supreme Court said a “vested contractual right” to ongoing benefits “cannot be stripped away or diminished,” especially when lawmakers failed to declare an intent to do so when they changed the law.

In an effort to lower Michigan’s insurance rates, which were among the highest in the U.S., the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to sweeping changes in 2019.

FILE - Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov plays Uno with health care provider...
FILE - Former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov plays Uno with health care provider Angela Martin on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in West Bloomfield, Mich. Konstantinov suffered a severe brain stem injury from an accident in a limousine with an impaired driver after a Stanley Cup celebration nearly 25 years ago. He was in danger of losing his 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades, but major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were severely injured before summer 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. It is a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)(AP)

Most Read

Monroe County Sheriff seeking information on this woman
Sheriff seeking help identifying person of interest in armed robbery
Generic police lights
2 children hospitalized after 4-wheeler crash
168 Crab and Karaoke
New Cajun restaurant, karaoke room opens in Flint Twp
36-year-old woman killed in 2-car crash
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019,...
Man questioned in Montana after Arizona woman reappears following four years missing

Latest News

Michigan Supreme Court expands parental rights in former same-sex relationships
Lions DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson carted off field with injury after grabbing right knee
FILE - Shelby Township Clerk Stan Grot speaks with reporters after announcing his 2018...
Michigan clerk stripped of election duties after being charged for acting as fake elector in 2020
(MGN graphic)
A woman, 20, is arrested after 2 children were found in car seats outside a suburban Detroit school