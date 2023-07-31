Monday, July 31, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday morning to you, Mid-Michigan! We hope the weekend was good to you and that you are ready to take on a new day! Here are 5 things you need to know before your day begins.

1. A boil water advisory for City of Fenton residents has been issued. Water may be contaminated after a lost in water pressure Sunday, July 30. Affected areas start from 1110 to 1243 Leroy St., includes Trealout Dr., Trealout Apartments, Fenton Estate Apartments and Fenton Common Condos. The Appletree subdivision is also impacted including Appletree Lane, Swanee Beach Dr., Orchard Lake Dr. and 2168 to 2271 South Long Lake Rd. For more, check out Fenton’s website.

2. The clock is ticking for the City of Flint. A federal judge gave the city until August 1 to finish removal and replacement of lead pipes. Flint has already missed several deadlines and could be held in contempt for failing to meet deadlines. Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he’s confident the project will be done on time.

3. Flint City Council will meet for a special meeting today to cover any unfinished business from last week. It includes the resolution to suspend Councilman Eric Mays until Sept. 1. If council passes it, Mays will no longer be able to take his seat or participate on council. Here is the official notice.

4. In Sanford, a Sanford Village Council special meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Jerome Township Hall. Council will discuss the potential for the partial reopening of Village Park on Beamish Rd. There will be time set aside for public comment.

Village of Sanford Council will meet to discuss the partial reopening of Village Park
Village of Sanford Council will meet to discuss the partial reopening of Village Park(Village of Sanford)

5. It is the last day of Empty the Shelters across Mid-Michigan. Shelters have reduced adoption fees for dogs and cats thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation. Fees do depend on the rescue or shelter and some counties may require a license fee. Check out Bissell Pet Foundation for more.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County Sheriff seeking information on this woman
Sheriff seeking help identifying person of interest in armed robbery
Generic police lights
2 children hospitalized after 4-wheeler crash
168 Crab and Karaoke
New Cajun restaurant, karaoke room opens in Flint Twp
36-year-old woman killed in 2-car crash
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019,...
Man questioned in Montana after Arizona woman reappears following four years missing

Latest News

Councilman Eric Mays at special Flint meeting.
Flint City Council meeting could suspend Councilman Eric Mays
Areas impacted by the loss of water pressure
City of Fenton issues boil water advisory
Bucks in the huddle
Flint City Bucks Playoff run ends in National Semi-Finals
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Sunday morning, July 30th