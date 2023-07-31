MSP: Person of interest identified in Saginaw shooting

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A person of interest has been identified after a 49-year-old man was shot at a large gathering in Saginaw on Sunday, July 30, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

MSP said the Saginaw Major Case Unit (MCU) is investigating a non-deadly shooting that took place in the area of S. Water Street and Janes Avenue at 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, July 30.

According to MSP, the shooting took place during a large gathering in that area.

A 49-year-old man from Southfield was shot once and is in stable condition, MSP said, adding a person of interest has been identified but no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Saginaw MCU is asks that anyone with information about the incident call 989-759-1605. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

