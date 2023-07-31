Students from Saginaw’s sister city in Japan visit Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - High school students from Saginaw’s sister city of Tokushima, Japan visited mid-Michigan this past week.

The group studied English at Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU), traveled to Mackinac Island and Detroit, and met the mayor of Saginaw.

On Monday, July 31, they ended their visit by holding a Michigan Travel Fair at SVSU to share their cultural exchange experiences.

The students are the first international group to return to SVSU since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to make it as diverse as we possibly can and we like to have as many different cultures represented at our school. We’re encouraging these students to come to Saginaw Valley, if they can, for college,” said Colette Urian, SVSU educator and an English instructor to exchange students.

Students were accompanied by two teachers from Japan as well.

