Cedar Point announces new roller coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WNEM) - Cedar Point has announced a new roller coaster, the Top Thrill 2.

The coaster will make its debut in 2024 as the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch strata roller coaster, the amusement park said.

“Riders will immerse themselves as they join the CP Racing Team and climb into one of three, sleek high-performance racing vehicles. Each of Top Thrill 2′s trains will feature open-air seating, providing heart-pounding views on the world’s first and only dual-tower vertical speedway,” the park said.

Riders will reach speeds of 74 miles per hour while racing toward the 420-foot-tall tower.

“After experiencing weightlessness during the ‘rollback’ – the coveted fan-favorite moment when the train’s momentum isn’t great enough to make it up and over the tower – the train shifts into reverse and into its second launch, reaching speeds of 101 mph,” the park said.

Riders will then climb backward at a 90-degree angle on a different 420-foot-tall tower. After a second moment of weightlessness, the ride races forward into a third launch clocking in at 120 miles per hour, the park said.

“Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that’s solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience.”

