Company expanding, bringing 93 jobs to Bangor Twp.

BANGOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A $31 million investment is creating 93 new jobs in Bay County’s Bangor Township as Vantage Plastics, which is headquartered in Standish, expands south.

“Well, it’s an exciting time for us,” said Paul Aultman, the president of Vantage Plastics.

The Standish-based company is making a $31 million investment to open a new facility at a site on Wilder Road in Bangor Township. A location in Nevada was also in the running for the investment that will create 93 jobs, but Aultman chose the Great Lakes State.

“We wanted to be able to stay in the state of Michigan,” he said. “Some of the energy costs quite honestly were a bit higher. But we’ve got commitments from Consumers Energy and others to work with us on that going forward. And we just decided we wanted to stay here.”

Trevor Keyes, president and CEO of Bay Future Incorporated, said a lot of effort went into bringing this investment to Bay County.

“We’ve been working with the company for more than a year to make sure that we could secure that investment here in our community. And when we first got the call from Vantage, it was one of excitement,” Keyes said.

The investment will bring new life to what was a dormant building, as well as an economic boost to the area.

“They’re making a $31 million investment, and that’s going to relate to another $30 million in investment throughout the community because of this investment. It’s the same thing for the jobs numbers where it’s going to be about 200 direct and induced jobs as well as direct jobs total from that 93 that we’re going to see out in the community, and that doesn’t even include construction,” Keyes said.

As for Aultman, he said upgrades on the structure are underway. He also said some production on a small scale is already taking place, with more to come in the fall, adding he appreciates the new community that part of his company will call home.

“They’ve been very inviting and cooperative on all fronts. Bay Future has been a big help, MEDC, and others. So, just thankful for the community and looking forward to being a part of it,” he said.

Vantage Plastics is a custom thermoformer with full in-house design, prototyping, and tool build capabilities, serving customers in the automotive and consumer goods industries. The company currently employs 318 people.

